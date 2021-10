President has summoned the session of the Lower House of the Parliament to meet today.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned session of the National Assembly (NA) to meet today (Thursday) at 3:00 pm in the Parliament House.

The President has summoned the session of the National Assembly in exercise of powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, said a notification.

This would be the 1st session of the fourth parliamentary year of the National Assembly, and overall 37th session, it further said.