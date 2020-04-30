ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner called on Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem at the Ministry of Law in Islamabad on Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Law and Justice, matters related to mutual interests and legal cooperation were discussed during the meeting. Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice, Barrister Maleeka Ali Bokhari was also present during the meeting.

Dr Christian Turner, while appreciating the efforts of the Law Minister for important legislation in Pakistan, said that the criminal reforms undertaken by Farogh Naseem are very important and added that these criminal reforms will completely change the country s criminal justice system.

Speaking on the occasion, Farogh Naseem said that the Ministry of Law is working with all stakeholders for the betterment of the justice system in Pakistan and is providing all kinds of legal assistance and advice, including drafts for the improvement of the justice system in the country.

