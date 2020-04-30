Rescue teams and police reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to hospital.

LAYYAH (Dunya News) – Three members of the same family were killed when the car they were travelling in turned turtle in Layyah on Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

According to eye-witnesses, the car overturned due tyre burst, killing three persons on the spot. Rescue teams and police reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to hospital.

Separately, two persons were killed when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a recklessly driven tractor trolley in Pakpattan. The deceased included a woman and her son.

