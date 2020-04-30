NAB raids Agha Siraj Durrani's house for his arrest

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has raided the residence of Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani to arrest him after the Sindh High Court rejected his plea for bail.

After the bail application was rejected by the Sindh High Court, the NAB team reached the residence of Agha Siraj Durrani seeking his arrest.

The NAB team could not arrest Agha Siraj Durrani due to resistance from his guards and has called for additional teams.

Meanwhile, Agha Siraj s family member Agha Asad while talking to the media said that there is a family in the house, they will not allow to violate the sanctity of the house.

