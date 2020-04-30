Petition states that Maryam fills up the courtroom along with her supporters on the date of hearing

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday fixed for hearing National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) petition seeking cancellation of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz’s bail.

Earlier, the anti-graft watchdog had moved an application for the cancellation of bails of PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz and her husband Muhammad Safdar.

It stated that Maryam Nawaz fills up the courtroom along with her supporters on the date of hearing.

The NAB said that accountability court had sentenced Maryam Nawaz for seven years in addition to the fine of two million pounds. It demanded that Maryam Nawaz should be declared ineligible for any public office.

The Bureau said: “She has treated this honorable court as a political theatre, having fully packed the courtroom with his party workers, loyalists and officials, seeking sycophancy towards the convicted respondent No. I lean backwards.”

The NAB’s petition also stated that it “congratulated the hangars inside the courtroom to the displeasure of this honorable court”.