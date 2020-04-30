Everyone should remain within their constitutional jurisdiction: Fazlur Rehman

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan destroyed institutions with the country adding everyone should remain within their constitutional jurisdiction.

According to details, the head of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazlur Rehman visited the house of late nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan along with Senator Talha Mahmood. Maulana was received by Noman Shah, son-in-law of late Dr Abdul Qadeer.

Fazlur Rehman offered condolences to the family of late Qadeer Khan and prayed for his maghfirah.

Talking to media later, the PDM chief said that these rulers have come to loot the country.

He said that our position is that everyone should remain within their constitutional jurisdiction adding that we want to liberate the nation from the selected rulers.

Razlur Rehman said that we have to get out of the situation wisely as the situation is changing from moment to moment.



