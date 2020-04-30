BISE to announce intermediate second year 2021 results tomorrow

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) would announce result of HSSC examination (Second year) on October 14 and Matric on Oct 16.

According to sources HSSC part-2 annual 2021 result would be announced tomorrow (Thursday) at 5 pm, while matric result would be announced on Oct 16.

Earlier following the announcement regarding results of class 10th and 12th, the Punjab Cabinet while approving policy of awarding passing marks to the students had sent the summary to the Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for final approval.

The provincial cabinet had approved the policy of giving grace marks through circulation summary. After the approval of the Punjab cabinet, a summary was sent to the Punjab CM.

Punjab CM Usman Buzdar had yesterday approved the promotion policy and ordered to release the results within 48 hours.

