ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday said that she is not afraid of cases or jail and challenged National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to arrest her.

Talking to media persons after appearing before Islamabad High Court (IHC), Maryam said that Imran Khan is not a constitutional prime minister and has nothing to do with democracy and principles.

The PML-N leader said that after reading NAB petition against her, she wants to know the ‘super intelligent’ officer who filed the petition. The officer deserves a 21-gun salute, she added.

While lashing out at PM Imran, Maryam Nawaz said that Imran Khan is not an elected premier and is ruling the country through magic. Why don’t you use magic to reduce prices of petrol and flour, she asked Imran Khan.