IHC hears Maryam Nawaz's appeals against sentence in Avenfield reference

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday has conducted a hearing on appeals filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz against her sentence in Avenfield reference.



During the hearing, Maryam Nawaz’s counsel Irfan Qadir said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) wants to send his client to jail after cancellation of her bail.

Meanwhile, Justice Amir Farooq remarked that NAB is following police system as it arrests anyone even without proper evidence.

Earlier, NAB had approached IHC for cancellation of bail of PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz.

The anti-graft watchdog’s petition filed under Article 199, stated that Maryam Nawaz misused her bail. NAB prayed the court to cancel her bail.

Trial History

An accountability court on July 06, 2018 had sentenced former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (r) Muhammad Safdar for 10, 7 and 1 year in jail respectively, in Avenfield properties reference case filed by the NAB.

NAB’s prosecutor had argued law turns onus of proof on accused after ownership of flats [by Sharifs] has been established. He said, “The agreement of money transfer turned out to be fake. Likewise, the deed declaring Maryam Nawaz trustee was also proved fake. She possesses assets beyond her declared source of income.”

NAB prosecutor further added Sharifs had not registered ‘Calibri font’ trust deed in UK. He said, “Maryam Nawaz crafted this trust deed and declared his brother beneficial owner.”

Maryam Nawaz and Captain (r) Safdar, who were candidates for the general elections 2018, were also disqualified from contesting elections for 10 years each.

The sentence and a fine of 8 million pounds, or $10.6 million, came almost a year after Supreme Court removed Sharif from office and less than five months after the court barred him from holding office for life.