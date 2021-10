Govt seeks more time from IHC to submit details of gifts presented to PM

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal government on Wednesday has sought more time from Islamabad High Court (IHC) to submit details of gifts presented to Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan by foreign leaders.

During the hearing, the court has asked why the government is getting embarrassed again and again by not revealing the information regarding gifts.

Subsequently, the hearing was adjourned on the appeal of the federation.