LAHORE (Dunya News) – Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said that women empowerment is mission of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Usman Buzdar, during a meeting with women lawmakers, said that government has taken historic steps for ending gender discrimination and protecting rights of women.

Talking about development projects, CM Punjab said that in the past drainage issues of Lahore were ignored but now the government has launched new projects in provincial capital while keeping in mind the needs of the masses.

Usman Buzdar further said that recommendations of women lawmakers regarding development projects will also be considered. No society can progress without full participation of women, he added.