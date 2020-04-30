Governor Sindh informed the Prime Minister about holding of a conference in connection with the day.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Governor Sindh Imran Ismail called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday and discussed in detail various measures to celebrate the 12 Rabiul Awal in a befitting manner.

The Governor Sindh informed the Prime Minister about holding of a conference in connection with the day. Prominent scholars and religious scholars will attend the conference.

Governor Sindh requested the prime minister to attend and address the conference and he accepted the invitation.

The prime minister instructed that functions should be held across the Sindh province to highlight the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) during the first phase of the month of Rabiul Awal.

