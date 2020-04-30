All the dead and injured were shifted to hospital by rescue teams.

PAKPATTAN/ BAHAWALNAGAR/LAHORE (Dunya News) – At least two persons were killed and seven other were wounded in traffic accidents in Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar and Lahore on Tuesday, Dunya News reported.

The first accident was reported in Pakpattan where a speeding van hit a motorcycle, killing a seven-year-old boy on the spot and injuring his father. The driver of the van managed to escape from the scene.

The second accident was occurred in Bahawalnagar where a woman was killed and two other persons sustained injuries when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a recklessly driven car.

The third accident occurred in Sherakot area of Lahore where four people were wounded in collision between a rickshaw and motorcycle. All the dead and injured were shifted to hospital by rescue teams.

Road accidents are quite common in Pakistan, making it one of the hazardous countries. Pakistan has one of the world’s worst records for fatal traffic accidents, blamed on poor roads, badly maintained vehicles and reckless driving.

