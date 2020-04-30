Tariq Malik directs to take immediate steps to address problems faced by citizen in NADRA offices

KARACHI (Dunya News) – National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Chairman Tariq Malik has directed the officers to approach the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) regarding crackdown against agent mafia active outside various NADRA offices in Karachi.

During his visit to Karachi, the NADRA Chairman reviewed in detail on the issues related to human resources including operational and management of NADRA Mega Center North Nazimabad, Nadra Mega Center Siemens Chowrangi, Awami Markaz, Liaquatabad and Clifton’s NADRA Registration Center.

On the occasion, the NADRA chairman directed to take immediate steps to address the problems faced by the citizens and also issued orders for recruitment of 50 data entry operators and 15 deputy assistant directors for the convenience of the citizens.

Tariq Malik also directed to contact the FIA regarding crackdown against agent mafia active outside NADRA offices. He said that provision of modern facilities should be ensured in NADRA Clifton Center. During his visit to Mega Centers, he also listened to the complaints of the citizens visiting NADRA centers.