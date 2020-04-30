PM’s Office will never take any step that will damage honor of Pakistan's Army

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry has said that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa are agree on the appointment of new Director-General of Inter-Services Intelligence (DG ISI).

Briefing to the journalists after the federal cabinet meeting, the information minister said that the cabinet was taken into confidence regarding the appointment of the DG ISI.

“A long meeting held between PM Imran Khan and the army chief last night. Imran Khan and Gen Bajwa enjoy a very close relationship and the ties between the two are cordial. This is also very important in the history of Pakistan that the relations between the government and the military are ideal, Fawad Chauhdry said.

He added that the Prime Minister’s Office will not take any kind of step to damage the Pakistan Army and its chief, Gen Bajwa, whereas the military and the army chief won t take steps to undermine the prime minister and the civilian set-up.

He also said that legal procedure would be adopted for the appointment of new DG ISI and the prime minister and the army chief agreed on this point. “Both the leaders agree that this authority belongs to the premier.”

He also said that Rahmatul Lil Alameen Authority will work on curriculum for the children. “Main aim of the authority is that we learn from Seerat-un-Nabi and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Rahmatul Lil Alameen Authority will include scholars from all over the world including Pakistan.”

He said that more than 15 ministers were present at the funeral prayers of Mohsin-i-Pakistan and father of Pakistan’s nuclear programme. “Our ministers are not habitual of taking pictures everywhere. The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and the naval chief also attended the funeral prayers.”

The information minister also mentioned that license has been issued to AirSial Limited, vacancies of 18 companies are being abolished, while 80 top level appointments have been made. “500,000 metric tonnes of wheat is required at utility stores, in which, 300,000 metric tonnes of wheat has been provided at utility stores,” he said.

Fawad Chaudhry further said that a briefing was given on setting up of a new unit in Islamabad Police, which includes cameras and drone technology, adding that visa fees for those coming from Afghanistan have been abolished.