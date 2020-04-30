Summary forwarded to President Alvi to summon Senate, NA sessions on Oct 14

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs on Tuesday has forwarded a summary to President Arif Alvi to summon Senate and National Assembly (NA) sessions.



According to details, the ministry has suggested to call the sessions of both upper and lower houses of the Parliament on October 14 (Thursday).

This was discussed during a meeting between advisor to Prime minister for Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan and NA Speaker Asad Qaisar.

Both the leaders also agreed on completing important legislation regarding national matters in the sessions.