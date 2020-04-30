ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Supreme Court of Pakistan raised questions over the practice of recruiting the children of government employees who die during service.

The Supreme Court quashed the Peshawar High Court (PHC) order and said that only children whose father died after 2005 would be eligible for government service.

During the hearing, the court said that the law was made for low-income employees but it was the children of officers who were recruited.

The chief justice remarked that government offices were not something to be inherited as employment in such a way eliminated merit.

The additional attorney general informed the court that the Prime Minister’s Package that promises a job to a family member came into effect in 2005.

Justice Mazhar Alam Mian Khel remarked that initially, the law was passed to facilitate the families of police and other martyrs.