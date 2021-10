NAB prayed the court to cancel her bail.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has approached Islamabad High Court (IHC) for cancellation of bail of PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz.

The anti-graft watchdog’s petition filed under Article 199, states that Maryam Nawaz misused her bail. NAB prayed the court to cancel her bail.

On the other hand, two member bench of the high court will hear pleas against verdict of Avenfield reference tomorrow (Wednesday).