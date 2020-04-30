ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Balochistan Governor Zahoor Agha on Tuesday has arrived in Islamabad to consult the prime minister on no-confidence motion filed against Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal.



Sources told that the Balochistan governor is likely to meet with senior officials. He will also call on the prime minister. The consultations regarding the no-confidence motion will be held during these meetings.



Earlier, estranged Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) members on Monday submitted no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Jam Kamal in the provincial assembly.



The ongoing political crisis intensified in Balochsitan as angry lawmakers submitted no trust motion against CM Jam Kamal. However, 14 provincial lawmakers signed on this no-confidence motion.



Zahoor Buledi, Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran, Mir Naseebullah Marri and others are included who submitted the no-confidence motion.



Addressing a press conference along with other members after submitting no-confidence motion, Zahoor Buledi said that 14 lawmakers signed on the motion, adding that the majority members of Balochistan Assembly have expressed no confidence in Jam Kamal Khan.



“The Balochistan Assembly speaker should summon session immediately and present a no-confidence motion. “We again warn CM Jam Kamal to resign himself,” he said.



It is pertinent to mention here that Jam Kamal had announced that he would not resign for his post no matter what. “I will continue my struggle and will not resign on the call of 12 people,” he added.



Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan had said that the journey of development and prosperity of the province could not be stopped due to a few angry people. He had redoubled efforts to safeguard his rule over the province amid a political crisis that has seen at least three anti-Alyani ministers resign so far. The CM has gone on a spree of meetings with provincial ministers, assembly members, senators and allies.