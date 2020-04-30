CM Buzdar chairs high-level meeting in Lahore

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday has chaired a high-level meeting in Lahore.
During the meeting, the participants discussed matters related to Border Military Police and Baloch Levies. They also deliberated upon handing over the command of these forces to Punjab.
The CM has directed to carry out fair and transparent recruitment process of the security personnel.
