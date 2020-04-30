LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Monday is observing a day of mourning in connection with the death of Pakistan’s nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan.



According to sources, the late nuclear hero will be paid tribute for his services for the country.



PML-N president and opposition leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif has directed the leaders and workers of the party to hold special prayer gatherings for peace of the departed soul.



It is to be mentioned here that on October 10, 2021, Pakistan’s nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan passed away at the age of 85.



Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan’s health started to deteriorate on Friday night, after which he was brought to hospital on Sunday morning. Doctors tried their best to save the scientist’s life, however, they were unable to do so and he died.