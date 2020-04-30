People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran.

HARNAI/SIBI (Dunya News) - An earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale jolted Harnai and Sibi and their adjoining areas in Balochistan province on Sunday, Dunya News reported.

People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran. No loss of life and property was reported from any area of Harnai and Sibi due to earthquake.

According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad, the epicenter of the quake was located at 50 kilometres south of Sibi at the depth of 35 kilometres.

It is pertinent to mention here that a 5.9-magnitude earthquake that struck parts of Balochistan including Quetta before dawn on October 7 (Thursday) had left 24 people dead and more than 300 injured as roofs and walls of several houses collapsed.

