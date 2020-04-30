ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has said that following the Seerat-i-Tayyaba of Holy Prophet (PBUH) is the only way to success.

Inaugurating the start of ten-day Rehmatul-lil-Alameen celebrations for the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal in Islamabad on Sunday evening, while giving a special message to the youth, the prime minister said that Sunnah of Holy Prophet (PBUH) is only way to success. “I am feeling proud on the beginning of Ashra Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen, my mother always told me to pray to walk on the right path as I am today as never before,” he maintained.

Before addressing the function, the prime minister offered Fateha for Mohsin-e-Pakistan Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan. "I critically review my life on a daily basis. I went to England for the first time at the age of 18. I have never been the way I am today. The young generation is under pressure at the moment," he said.

Imran Khan said that there are two ways in life, one way is to earn illicit wealth and the other is to follow the life of the Prophet (PBUH). “Allah tells us to learn from the life of the Prophet (PBUH).”

He also emphasized on teaching the life of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad [Sallallah-o-Alaihe wa Alehi wa Sallam Khatam-un-Nabiyyeen] for a successful and progressive society. “We cannot uplift our country unless we follow the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

He said following the principles laid down by the Holy Prophet (PBUH) for the state of Madina is imperative for a vibrant society.

The prime minister said that the society, as a whole, will have to stand up to fight corruption, poverty, immorality, and other evils.

PM announces establishment of Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen Authority

PM Imran Khan has also announced establishment of Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen Authority to preach that Islam is a religion of love and humanity. He said an international advisory board comprising international scholars will also be constituted to present real face of Islam before the world.

Imran Khan said he will be the patron-in-chief of the Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen Authority and its chairman will be a top scholar of Islam. He said the authority will monitor curriculum being taught at schools and organize research in universities on the true message of Islam in light of the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). He stressed the need to undertake research on Muslim heroes.

The prime minister said a cartoon series will be made to introduce Islamic culture to our children. He said Islam has its own cultural values that need to be taught to our children to protect them from evils like sex crimes. He said the authority will also remain vigilant of any blasphemous content being shared on the media and to portray real picture of Islam.