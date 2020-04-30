PML-N announces Monday as mourning day on demise of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has announced tomorrow as mourning day across the country on the demise of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan.

According to sources, on the demise of nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, PML-N President Mian Shehbaz Sharif has announced tomorrow as mourning day across the country and directed the leaders and workers of the party to hold special gatherings.

Shehbaz Sharif said that special gatherings of Fateha Khawani would be attended by party leaders and workers and tributes would be paid to Mohsin Pakistan.

It may be recalled that Pakistan s nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan passed away today at the age of 85 while his funeral prayers were offered at Faisal Mosque.

