ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistani nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan will be buried at H-8 graveyard of the federal capital.

Minister of Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed had said that the final decision of Dr Khan’s burial rests with his family but the government has made arrangements at Faisal Mosque as well as at H-8 graveyard.

However, the funeral prayer of the national hero will be offered at Faisal Mosque as per his wish. The prayer will be attended by high ranking military officials and civil administration.

It merits mention that nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, who was ill from some time, passed away on Sunday at the age of 86.

Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan was considered the father of Pakistan’s nuclear program and is revered at home as a hero for building the Muslim world’s first atomic bomb.

Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan’s health started to deteriorate last night, after which he was brought to hospital in the morning. Doctors tried their best to save the scientist’s life, however, were unable to do so and he passed away.