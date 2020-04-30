LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Sunday expressed sorrow over the sad demise of Pakistani nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan.

Maryam Nawaz, in a tweet, said that Dr Khan played a very important role in making defense of Pakistan invincible.

She prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

Earlier, PML-N Shehbaz Sharif said that the passing of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan is a huge loss for the country.

Opposition Leader of the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, in a tweet, said that today the nation has lost a true benefactor who served the motherland with heart and soul.

“His role in making Pakistan an atomic power remains central. May Allah shower his blessings on his soul”, he added.

It merits mention that Pakistan’s nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, who was ill from some time, passed away on Sunday at the age of 86.

Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan was considered the father of Pakistan’s nuclear program and is revered at home as a hero for building the Muslim world’s first atomic bomb.

Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan’s health started to deteriorate last night, after which he was brought to hospital in the morning. Doctors tried their best to save the scientist’s life, however, were unable to do so and he passed away.

Born in 1936 in Bhopal, India, Dr Khan immigrated along with his family to Pakistan in 1947 after partition of the subcontinent.

In 1967, Khan obtained an engineer’s degree from a university in Netherlands and later joined the doctoral program in metallurgical engineering at a university in Belgium.

He was the first Pakistani to receive three presidential awards including Hilal-e-Imtiaz.