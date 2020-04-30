Dr Khan's role in making Pakistan’s defense invincible will always be remembered: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Sunday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of renowned scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan.

In a tweet, the minister said that the news of the death of nuclear scientist Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan was very sad.

He said that Dr Khan’s role in making Pakistan’s defense invincible will always be remembered.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.