Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan was considered the father of Pakistan's nuclear program

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan’s nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, who was ill from some time, passed away on Sunday at the age of 86.

Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan was considered the father of Pakistan’s nuclear program and is revered at home as a hero for building the Muslim world’s first atomic bomb.

Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, while talking to Dunya News, expressed sorrow over the sad demise of the country’s hero and lauded his role in nuclear program of Pakistan.

Born in 1936 in Bhopal, India, Dr Khan immigrated along with his family to Pakistan in 1947 after partition of the subcontinent.

In 1967, Khan obtained an engineer’s degree from a university in Netherlands and later joined the doctoral program in metallurgical engineering at a university in Belgium.

He was the first Pakistani to receive three presidential awards including Hilal-e-Imtiaz.