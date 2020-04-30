Bitterness festers as angry lawmakers decide not to give more time to CM Jam Kamal

QUETTA (Dunya News) – The ongoing political crisis intensified as disgruntled lawmakers of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) on Saturday decided that they will not give more time to Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Jam Kamal.

It is pertinent to mention here that Jam Kamal had announced that he would not resign for his post no matter what. “I will continue my struggle and will not resign on the call of 12 people,” he added.

According to the details, a meeting of angry members of BAP was held in which all the disgruntled members including Speaker Abdul Quddus Bizenjo participated.

The angry lawmakers adopted a stance that they cannot work with the chief minister. “CM Jam Kamal will not be given more time and he has lost the majority,” they added.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan said that the journey of development and prosperity of the province could not be stopped due to a few angry people. He had redoubled efforts to safeguard his rule over the province amid a political crisis that has seen at least three anti-Alyani ministers resign so far. The CM has gone on a spree of meetings with provincial ministers, assembly members, senators and allies.

He hosted a luncheon in honor of provincial ministers, deputy speaker Balochistan Assembly, senators, and members of the assembly.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader in Balochistan Assembly Malik Sikandar Khan Advocate said that the government has done all undemocratic acts with the opposition for the last three years. “Tensions arose within the ruling party from May. Opposition is being discriminated at every turn. A no-confidence motion was filed on September 14. The chief minister does not have a majority. Jam Kamal s statement does not qualify to be called chief minister.”

“The governor is aware of the situation; he should fulfill his constitutional responsibility and ask Jam Kamal to take a vote of confidence. There are seven or eight people with the chief minister. The governor called a meeting of the assembly for tomorrow,” he maintained.

Furthermore, Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani said that the opposition parties in the province have rejected the demand for the resignation of the chief minister. “Jam Kamal Khan is the elected chief minister. He is running the government affairs in a good manner. There are no allegations against the CM Jam Kamal on the basis of which he should resign on moral grounds. He will not resign.”