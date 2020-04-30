Bilawal Bhutto terms Larkana as symbol of political resistance in country

LARKANA (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has termed Larkana as a symbol of political resistance in country.

Bilawal Bhutto chaired a meeting at Bhutto House Naudero. PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani and Sohail Anwar Siyal attended the session.

During the meeting, the PPP chairman also sought details about the situation of educational institutions and development projects in Larkana in the presence of organizational officials.

Sindh Minister for Local Government and Public Health Engineering Department Syed Nasir Hussain Shah briefed about the performance of his departments in the presence of PPP’s Larkana public representatives.

The PPP chairman was also briefed by Zia Abbas Shah and Sardar Ali Shah on the performance of the Works & Services and Education Departments.

Bilawal Bhutto directs to continue the process of resolving the people’s issues in Larkana. “Larkana is a metaphor of democracy in the country and the sacrifices of the people are unforgettable. I will not tolerate any hindrance in resolving the issues of the residents here,” he added.

He further said that Larkana is a symbol of political resistance in the country. “I consider every happiness, every sorrow and every problem here as my own, I feel a cordial relationship with every person here. So I will not leave you at any cost,” he maintained.