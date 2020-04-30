Fazlur Rehman said that all institutions have been ruined

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chairman Moulana Fazlur Rehman has said that the immediate elections are needed in Pakistan.

Talking to media along with PML-N President Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that all institutions have been ruined.

The JI chief said that the PDM is serious, adding that a historic political gathering will be organized in Faisalabad on October 16, while a huge gathering will also be organized in Dera Ghazi Khan (DG Khan) on October 31.

He said that even Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi could not have done as much damage as Prime Minister Imran Khan has done to the country. Express solidarity with 16,000 sacked employees, the PDM chairman said that they stand by the 16,000 sacked employees.

Fazlur Rehman went on to say that everyone including farmers and laborers are upset, adding that an incompetent the government is imposed on the people. Getting rid of the government has become the desire of every man.

Launching a tirade against the government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif said that electricity and gas tariffs were being increased on daily basis, adding that dengue has devastated the country but the government is sleeping.

“We have never seen such worst situation in the country,” he said and added immediate elections should be held across the country. “Only transparent elections can put the country on track,” Shehbaz added.