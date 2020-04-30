Dr Arif Alvi will visit different sections of Pakistan Pavilion

DUBAI (Dunya News) - President Dr Arif Alvi has reached United Arab Emirates on a two-day visit to inaugurate Pakistan Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020.

Themed as Hidden Treasure , the Pakistan Pavilion showcases the unexplored and undiscovered riches of the country.

It has become one of the top destinations among visitors, having welcomed a large number of people since the Expo commenced.

Dr Arif Alvi will visit different sections of Pakistan Pavilion, located at one of the prime areas of the Expo site and considered the largest such pavilion outside the country.

During the visit, the President will meet UAE dignitaries, leading businessmen, investors, entrepreneurs, senior representatives of information technology companies and media persons.