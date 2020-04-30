CM Balochistan has become active to defeat the no-confidence motion against him.

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Chief Minister of Balochistan Jam Kamal has announced that he will not resign for his post no matter what.

CM Balochistan has become active to defeat the no-confidence motion against him and said that province’s journey of development and prosperity cannot be stopped just because of few disgruntled people.

Meanwhile, disgruntled lawmakers of ruling Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) will hold another meeting to discuss no-trust motion against Jam Kamal and other related matters.

Earlier, Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha accepted the resignations of angry provincial ministers, advisers and parliamentary secretaries.

Among those who have resigned are included Balochistan Finance Minister Zahoor Buled, Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran and provincial minister Asad Baloch.

In the advisers, the resignations of Mir Akbar Askani and Muhammad Khan Lehri have been accepted. The Balochistan governor has also accepted the resignations of four parliamentary secretaries including Laila Tareen, Bushra Rind, Mahjabeen Sheeran and Lala Rashid Baloch.