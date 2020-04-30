Five dengue-infected patients have lost their lives in Sindh this year.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Dengue fever remains uncontrolled in Sindh as 45 more persons have been tested positive for the disease in the province during the past 24 hours, Dunya News reported on Friday.

The new cases surged the total number of patients in the province to 333 in a week. At least 23 individuals suffered from the virus in Karachi and 15 were affected in Matiari.

According to Sindh Health department, the tally of affected people in Sindh has crossed 2500 mark this year. Five dengue-infected patients have lost their lives in Sindh this year.

