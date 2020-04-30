Murad Raas urged the students and the teaching staff to follow SOPs pertaining to COVID-19.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Provincial Minister for Schools Education Murad Raas has said that regular classes would start in all public and private schools across the province from October 11 (Monday), Dunya News reported.

In a on Twitter on Friday, Provincial Minister for Schools Education Murad Raas said there would be no more classes with segregated approach of permitting 50 percent students each day.

All Public & Private Schools of Punjab to start their regular/standard calendar classes on Monday October 11th, 2021. No more staggered approach. Welcome back to the previous routine. Please follow SOPs issued by the Government. — Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) October 8, 2021

He urged the students and the teaching staff to follow Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) pertaining to COVID-19.

