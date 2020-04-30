  Published On 09 October,2021 05:56 am
Murad Raas urged the students and the teaching staff to follow SOPs pertaining to COVID-19.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Provincial Minister for Schools Education Murad Raas has said that regular classes would start in all public and private schools across the province from October 11 (Monday), Dunya News reported.

In a on Twitter on Friday, Provincial Minister for Schools Education Murad Raas said there would be no more classes with segregated approach of permitting 50 percent students each day.

He urged the students and the teaching staff to follow Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) pertaining to COVID-19.
 