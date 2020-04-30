Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the injured to hospital.

BAHAWALNAGAR (Dunya News) – Six members of the same family were wounded in collision between a jeep and rickshaw in Bahawalnagar on Friday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred near Toba Qalandar Shah where a recklessly driven jeep hit a rickshaw carrying a family to a wedding ceremony, injuring six persons including women and children.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the injured to hospital. According to rescue sources, three of the injured persons were in critical condition.

