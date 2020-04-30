The number of total confirmed COVID-19 patients surged to 32,088 in Balochistan on Friday.

QUETTA (Dunya News) - At least 19 more persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan on Friday, bringing the total number of infected patients to 32,088 in the province, Dunya News reported.

According to a report released by the Balochistan Health Department, at least 560 tests were conducted across the province in the past 24 hours out of which 19 persons were tested positive for COVID-19. The new cases were reported in Quetta, Mastung and Sohbatpur.

Meanwhile, 31,568 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 349 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

