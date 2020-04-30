DG Zahir Shah appointed as NAB deputy chairman: Sources

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The President has approved the summary of appointment of Director General (DG) Operations National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Zahir Shah as deputy chairman NAB.

According to the sources, President Dr Arif Alvi has approved a summary of the name of DG NAB Zahir Shah for the post of deputy chairman NAB.

The NAB had sent a summary to the Law Ministry for the appointment of Zahir Shah as Deputy Chairman, while the Ministry of Law and Justice will issue a notification tomorrow for the appointment of Zahir Shah as NAB deputy chairman.

Zahir Shah was serving as DG Operations NAB at the headquarters. It is to be noted that the position of the deputy chairman NAB fell vacant on October 4, after Hussain Asghar tendered his resignation.

The resignation was approved by the President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi.