Balochistan corps commander visits earthquake-hit areas of Harnai

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Commander Balochistan Corps Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali Friday visited earthquake-hit areas of Balochistan to oversee troops taking part in rescue and relief operations in affected areas of Harnai.

Pakistan Army urban search and rescue team was busy in speedy rescue and relief efforts at Harnai, said an Inter Services Public Relations media release.

It added that necessary medical care was being provided by Army and Frontier Corps doctors and paramedics. However, all critically injured were evacuated to Combined Military Hospital Quetta through Pakistan army aviation helicopters.

A large number of injured were also evacuated by road. Moreover, some 300 special food and administrative package including tents, blankets and meals were provided to the affected population.

Earlier in the day, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa had directed the soldiers to fully cooperate with the civil administration in rescue operation in earthquake-hit Balochistan.

In a statement, the army chief urged to participate in relief activities in the affected areas and assist to overcome the problems of the victims.

On the other hand, the soldiers of Pakistan Army continued rescue operation in earthquake-hit areas on second day.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), food items, shelter equipment and other necessary things have been provided to the victims.

Army doctors and paramedical staff members are also performing their duties to ensure proper medical treatment to the affectees. The military media wing further told that citizens are also helping them in this regard.

Earlier, a 5.9-magnitude earthquake that struck parts of Balochistan including Quetta before dawn on October 7 left 24 people dead and more than 300 injured as roofs and walls of several houses collapsed.

The tremor was also felt in Sibi, Pishin, Muslim Bagh, Qila Saifullah Kachlak, Harnai and surrounding areas. People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran.

According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad, the epicenter of the quake was located in Harnai at the depth of 15 kilometres.

The quake caused electricity to fail in the region, with health staff working without lights in a poorly equipped government hospital. "We were operating without electricity with the help of torches and mobile flashlights," a senior official at the Harnai hospital said.