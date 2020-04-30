QUETTA (Dunya News) – The ongoing political crisis persists in Balochistan as the governor has accepted the resignations of the three disgruntled ministers on Friday.

According to the sources, the political crisis in Balochistan has been deepened. Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha has accepted the resignations of angry provincial ministers, advisers and parliamentary secretaries. Among those who have resigned are included Balochistan Finance Minister Zahoor Buled, Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran and provincial minister Asad Baloch.

In the advisers, the resignations of Mir Akbar Askani and Muhammad Khan Lehri have been accepted. The Balochistan governor has also accepted the resignations of four parliamentary secretaries including Laila Tareen, Bushra Rind, Mahjabeen Sheeran and Lala Rashid Baloch.

Two days ago, the disgruntled lawmakers from Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) took a major step and three ministers and two advisers had decided to resign from the Balochistan cabinet.

The ministers and advisers had tendered their resignations to Balochistan Finance Minister Zahoor Buledi. Except from these ministers and advisers, four parliamentary secretaries are also among those who submitted their resignations.

Zahoor Buledi, Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran and provincial minister Asad Baloch had submitted their resignations.

Mir Akbar Askani, Muhammad Khan Lehri, Bushra Rind, Rashid Baloch, Sikandar Imrani and Mahjabeen Sheeran were included from the parliamentary secretary and advisers who have submitted their resignations. Sardar Mohammad Saleh Bhootani had already stepped down as the cabinet member.

The political situation in Balochistan had worsened and only eight out of 19 ministers and advisers attended the cabinet meeting chaired by the Balochistan chief minister.

Earlier, a group of the Balochistan Awami Party’s (BAP) disgruntled members and some from its coalition partners in the provincial government had given Chief Minister (CM) Jam Kamal a deadline till 5pm Wednesday to resign from his post.

The angry members of the Balochistan Assembly, including provincial ministers, held a joint press conference.

Balochistan Finance Minister Zahoor Buledi from among the disgruntled members said during a conference that 11 BAP members and some from other parties in the province s coalition government had expressed a lack of confidence in the chief minister. "The reason for this lack of confidence is the growing unrest in the province," he added.

Buledi said CM Jam Kamal had earlier been given two weeks to resign as the chief minister, "but instead of resigning, he tried to give an impression in his social media posts that there were differences among us. Now the chief minister should end his stubbornness and resign from his post not wasting any more time.”

