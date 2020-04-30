ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Another inflation bomb for the common people as the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has raised electricity price by Rs1.95 per unit.

According to a statement issued by NEPRA, a raise of Rs1.95 per unit of electricity, on account of fuel charges adjustment, has been approved. The NEPRA has approved an increase in electricity prices in the context of the August fuel price adjustment.

The statement stated that the increase in electricity prices on account of fuel adjustment will have to be paid in October bills. It further added that an additional burden of Rs30.4 billion will be imposed on power consumers. However, the electricity consumers will have to pay extra amount in October electricity bills.

Meanwhile, the NEPRA decision will not apply to lifeline users as well as the decision will also not apply to K-Electric consumers.