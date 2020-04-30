The members of the meeting deliberated upon the security situation in Afghanistan.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Friday has chaired a meeting of National Security Committee (NSC) at PM House in Islamabad.



During the session, the members of the meeting deliberated upon the Afghanistan situation whereas matters pertaining to the internal and external security of the country have also been discussed.

Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed, National Security Advisor Moeed Yousuf, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin and others were present on the occasion.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, chiefs of the Pakistan Air Force and Navy, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) director general (DG), DG Intelligence Bureau also attended the meeting.