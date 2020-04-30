ISLAABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid on Friday has said that Pakistan is facing difficult time and we have to work together for its development.



Addressing a press conference, the minister termed the next four months very important for Pakistani politics. This is not the right time to malign the government, he advised the opposition parties.



Sheikh Rashid said that those using provocative language against the institutions will fall flat on their face.

The country is heading in the right direction under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he went on to say.



Earlier, the interior minister said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif speaks of reconciliation and Maryam Nawaz sweeps over it by making aggressive statements against the army.



He said that Maryam Nawaz’s statements against state institutions were irresponsible, adding that she would be responsible if PML-N’s politics ends tomorrow.



Sheikh Rashid said that the stability of Afghanistan is the stability of Pakistan and we will continue to support Afghanistan without coming under any pressure.

He further said that the stability of Afghanistan is the stability of Pakistan and we will continue to support Afghanistan without coming under any pressure.