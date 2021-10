UK accepts three coronavirus vaccines being administered in Pakistan

LONDON (Dunya News) – As per new rules, the British authorities on Friday have accepted three coronavirus vaccines that are being administered in Pakistan.

According to details, Pakistanis who have inoculated with Astra-Zeneca, Moderna and Pfizer have been allowed to travel to the United Kingdom (UK) without quarantine or self-isolation.

This was confirmed by the UK High Commissioner to Pakistan, Dr Christian Turner.