ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will chair a meeting of National Security Committee (NSC) today (Friday), Dunya News reported.

According to details, top military leaders, Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed, National Security Advisor Moeed Yousuf, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and others will participate in the session.

The members of the meeting will deliberate upon security situation in Afghanistan.

Sources further informed that matters pertaining to the internal and external security situation of Pakistan will also be discussed during the meeting.

