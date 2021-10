PM Imran's visit to Dubai postponed due to busy schedule

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Imran Khan s visit to Dubai has been postponed due to his busy schedule.

According to sources, Prime Minister Imran Khan was to attend the Dubai Expo 2020. Due to the busy schedule of the Prime Minister, President Arif Alvi will attend the Expo 2020.

President Arif Alvi will visit the Pakistani pavilion in Dubai Expo 2020.