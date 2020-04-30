Doctors are valuable asset of our country: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the doctors are a valuable asset of our country and the whole world appreciates the abilities of Pakistani doctors.

According to details, Dr Mudir Khan, President of Insaf Doctors Forum called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and briefed in detail on the progress made in the health sector reforms.

During the meeting, Dr Mudir informed Imran Khan of his concerns about the doctors entrance test exam and the National Licensing Exam.

The Prime Minister directed Special Assistant for Health Dr Faisal Sultan to take steps to address these concerns on priority basis.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister said that doctors are a valuable asset of our country and the whole world appreciates the capabilities of Pakistani doctors.

