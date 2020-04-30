ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Thursday has summoned a meeting of National Security Committee on October 8.



According to details, top military leaders, Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed, National Security Advisor Moeed Yousuf, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and others will participate in the session.



The members of the meeting will deliberate upon security situation in Afghanistan.



Matters pertaining to the internal and external security situation of Pakistan will also be discussed during the meeting.