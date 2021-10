SAPM said vaccination facility has also been made available at the rural health centers.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr. Faisal Sultan has said that a governing board will be established to improve services at the rural health centers.

Speaking to the media on the occasion of his visit to a health center in Islamabad on Thursday, he said better services at the health centers will help reduce burden on hospitals.

