President Alvi saddened over Balochistan earthquake casualties

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – President Dr. Arif Alvi has expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of human lives in Harnai, Balochistan earthquake.



In a post on social-networking website Twitter, the president condoled with the bereaved families and prayed for the departed souls.



Praying for the early recovery of those injured, President Arif Alvi was confident that the national and provincial disaster management authorities would provide quick relief to the affected people.

The reaction came after a 5.9-magnitude earthquake that struck parts of Balochistan including Quetta before dawn on Thursday left 24 people dead and more than 300 injured as roofs and walls of several houses collapsed.

The tremor was also felt in Sibi, Pishin, Muslim Bagh, Qila Saifullah Kachlak, Harnai and surrounding areas. People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran.

According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad, the epicenter of the quake was located in Harnai at the depth of 15 kilometres.

The Deputy Commissioner Harnai has expressed fear that the death toll may rise further as rescue operation was underway in different parts of Harnai and Shahrag.